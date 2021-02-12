Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $705.21

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $705.21 and traded as high as $716.20. Phoenix Group shares last traded at $708.20, with a volume of 1,113,474 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 702.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 705.45. The company has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05.

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 707 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £11,312 ($14,779.20).

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

