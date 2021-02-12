Pi Financial Upgrades (GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) to Buy

Pi Financial upgraded shares of (GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has C$1.30 price target on the stock.

(GSV.V) stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.02. (GSV.V) has a one year low of C$1.81 and a one year high of C$3.85.

About (GSV.V)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

