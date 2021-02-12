Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

