Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Shares of PPC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,688. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

