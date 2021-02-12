Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PPC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 119,387 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 596,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 236,143 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 554,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 268,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

