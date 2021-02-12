Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Downgraded by Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$11.30 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$13.50.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.38.

Shares of PL stock opened at C$11.07 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The firm has a market cap of C$369.30 million and a PE ratio of -54.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$639,423.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,040,269 shares in the company, valued at C$34,400,062.35.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

