Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $87.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.98 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $87.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,161,567.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,980,396 shares of company stock valued at $137,810,413.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

