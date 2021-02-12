Piper Sandler Boosts BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $158.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL opened at $150.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.92 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.36. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,723,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlackLine by 42.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after buying an additional 288,251 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after buying an additional 152,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in BlackLine by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,695,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.