Piper Sandler Increases Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $170.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $162.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $179.65.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,094,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

