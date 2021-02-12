Piper Sandler Raises Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Price Target to $34.00

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.92.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $29.89 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $2,039,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,087,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,272 shares of company stock worth $4,069,969. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 581,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.