Pipestone Energy’s (BKBEF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $0.85 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

