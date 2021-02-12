Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

NASDAQ PXLW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $162.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.23.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

