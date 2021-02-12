Piyush Mehta Sells 70,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00.

Shares of G stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $44.40.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 129,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.