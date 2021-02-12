Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 114,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $8.25 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.