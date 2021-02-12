Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Director Sells C$59,040.00 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director Timothy Douglas Marlow sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$59,040.00.

Shares of TSE PTM opened at C$6.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$445.54 million and a P/E ratio of -38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.00.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

