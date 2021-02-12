Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $36.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

PLTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

PLTK stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

