PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $14.94.

PLBY Group Company Profile

There is no company description available for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.