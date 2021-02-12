PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PAF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PAF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.68.

About PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

