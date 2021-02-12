POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Short Interest Update

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 756,300 shares, an increase of 323.7% from the January 14th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

POET Technologies stock remained flat at $$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $315.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.85. POET Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.22.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

