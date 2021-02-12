Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.70

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $15.28. Points International shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 56,125 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The firm has a market cap of $197.88 million, a P/E ratio of -93.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.84 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Points International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

