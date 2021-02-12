Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the January 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Pollard Banknote from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pollard Banknote in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote stock remained flat at $$28.68 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

