Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%.

POOL traded up $6.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,587. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

