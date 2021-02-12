PopularCoin (POP) Market Cap Achieves $154,798.62

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a market cap of $154,798.62 and $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00398087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,782.10 or 1.00014065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00043942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00075137 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,145,428,837 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

