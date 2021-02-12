Portland General Electric (POR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE POR opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

