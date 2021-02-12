Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Post worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Post by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

NYSE:POST opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,332.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.