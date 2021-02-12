PotCoin (POT) Trading 67.6% Higher This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and $20,549.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 67.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,687.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,850.54 or 0.03880564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.94 or 0.00427666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.80 or 0.01211638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00491560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.00424870 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00310214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00025190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,699,069 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

