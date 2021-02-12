PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1917 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has raised its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years.

NYSE PYT opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT Company Profile

There is no company description available for PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2.

