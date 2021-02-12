Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at CIBC

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.29.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$13.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.31. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

