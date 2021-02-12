PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $151,144.17 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Mitchell G. Lynn sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $151,144.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 166.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 288.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

