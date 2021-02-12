Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $1,549,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,556 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,570.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,922. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $108.26 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

