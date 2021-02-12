Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,543 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.30. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $252.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

