Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 42.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WNC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

In other news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $877.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

