Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $66.70 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $67.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30.

