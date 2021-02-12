Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Argus began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

VNT opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.