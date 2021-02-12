ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. ProMIS Neurosciences shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 105,270 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.81 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

