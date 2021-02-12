ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN) were down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 348,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 368,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$40.56 million and a PE ratio of -7.17.

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

