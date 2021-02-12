ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) Stock Price Up 2.1%

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.34. 6,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 3,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SZK)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.