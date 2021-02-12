ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist cut shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

PROS opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $549.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.47. ProSight Global has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $194.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ProSight Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 46.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 269,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 368,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

