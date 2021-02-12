Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 27362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 74.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 182,329 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

