Prospera Energy (CVE:GXR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Prospera Energy shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 18,633 shares.

Prospera Energy Company Profile (CVE:GXR)

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

