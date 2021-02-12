Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Trading Up 4.2%

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

