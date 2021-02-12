Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Announces Earnings Results

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,371. Prothena has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $797.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

