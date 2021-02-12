PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFMY opened at $22.77 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells various food products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The Consumer Branded Products Business Group segment offers noodles; dairy products, including sweetened condensed, temperature, sterilized bottled, pasteurized liquid, multi-cereal, and powdered milk, as well as butter, ice cream, and creamer; snack foods, such as potato, cassava, soybean, sweet potato, and various extruded snacks, as well as biscuits; culinary products and syrups; nutrition and special foods; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

