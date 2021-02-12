PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $143.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

In other PTC news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $275,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,894.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,206. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

