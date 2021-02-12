Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.28

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 7135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

