PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $49.79. 467,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 681,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83.

In related news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,504,820.00. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,614,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,346,000.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.