Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report sales of $52.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.91 million to $52.70 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $62.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $224.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.51 million to $225.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $239.36 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $258.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at $43,785,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,705 shares of company stock valued at $284,687 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,518,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 109,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.