Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the January 14th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.

Shares of PMMAF traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average is $95.07. Puma has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $116.99.

PMMAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

