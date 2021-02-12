Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 478.3% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pure Energy Minerals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,323. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

