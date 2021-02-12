Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTT. Raymond James raised their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.78.

TSE:FTT opened at C$31.42 on Friday. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.59 and a 12-month high of C$31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.80.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

